The late Conrad Prebys (center) with Sanford-Burnham’s CEO Perry Nisen (right) at news conference announcing a $100 million donation to the institute. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

The Conrad Prebys Foundation announced grants totaling $13 million divided among 102 local arts, education and research organizations in the foundation’s summer 2021 grant cycle.

Together with its inaugural grant cycle earlier this year, the foundation has awarded more than $90 million in 2021 to what it described as “deserving organizations that will positively impact the San Diego community.”

This cycle’s recipients included Promises2Kids, San Diego History Center, San Diego Children’s Choir, Museum of Us, the Salvation Army and the Ocean Discovery Institute, among others.

The foundation said the organizations reflect a balance among areas of personal interest to Conrad Prebys: visual and performing arts, higher education, medical research, health care, youth development and animal conservation.

“During his lifetime, Conrad Prebys experienced so much joy when giving to causes he was passionate about,” said Tony Cortes, a longtime friend of Prebys and board chair of foundation. “The foundation board and staff hope these gifts will inspire others in the community to experience that same joy by giving to the causes and organizations that matter most to them.”

Among the projects funded by the summer 2021 grant cycle are:

$102,000 to Palomar College Foundation for a state-of-the-art trauma care simulator for nursing, EMT and paramedic students

$500,000 to Family Health Centers of San Diego, Laura Rodriguez Research Institute to help increase equitable representation in research, and equitable benefit from research, for underserved persons in the San Diego region

$312,000 to Lamb’s Players Theatre for HVAC and facility upgrades to support a safe and healthy reopening of the theatre for public performances

$1 million to Tri-City Hospital Foundation to support the remodel of their emergency department

$38,000 to MANA de San Diego for their Hermanitas program and its professional development experiences for Latina youths

$50,000 to San Diego Humane Society to support Project Wildlife and their efforts to rescue and rehabilitate local wildlife

A full list of organizations, grant amounts and projects funded is available online.

The foundation was established by the real estate entrepreneur, who died in 2016, to perpetuate his commitment to philanthropic endeavors.