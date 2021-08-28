A trolley at the new Tecolote Road station. Courtesy SANDAG

SANDAG and the Metropolitan Transit System invited the public to a preview Saturday of the Mid-Coast Extension of the UC San Diego Blue Line Trolley.

Attendees will have the opportunity to ride a portion of the trolley extension before it opens in November.

The Mid-Coast on Morena Community Appreciation Festival will celebrate the nearly completed construction of the Tecolote Road, Clairemont Drive and Balboa Avenue stations. Festivities will include family-friendly activities, local food vendors, live music, giveaways, remarks from dignitaries and trolley rides between stations.

The full project adds 11 miles to the trolley system, extending service from Old Town north to University City. The extension includes nine new stations, three of which are located along Morena Boulevard.

Major construction began in 2016, and the $2.1 billion project remains on budget and on schedule.

Attendees are encouraged to take the trolley from the Old Town Transit Center, where staff will be present to direct riders to the appropriate trains. Limited parking will be available at the Tecolote Road Trolley Station and the Balboa Avenue Transit Center.

The first northbound trolley departs from Old Town at 10 a.m., while the first southbound trolley departs Balboa Avenue at 10:02 a.m. Final trolleys to the new stations depart at 1 p.m. for northbound and 1:17 p.m. for southbound.

City News Service contributed to this article.