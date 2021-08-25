A PRONTO transit center community outreach event in August. Photo via @sdmts Twitter

The Metropolitan Transit System and North County Transit District’s PRONTO mobile application and the Ride PRONTO website went live Wednesday, bringing transit users a new fare collection system its designers say is intended to enhance functionality, access and value for passengers.

All riders are encouraged to get a new PRONTO card or download the PRONTO app to ride free for the entire month of September. Free rides with PRONTO will be available on MTS Trolley and buses and NCTD’s Breeze and Sprinter — but no free rides on the Coaster.

Passengers will not need to pay but should tap a PRONTO card or scan the QR code on the app on the PRONTO validators located at rail stations and on buses.

The entire PRONTO system will begin requiring fares on Oct. 1. Coaster riders wanting to purchase fares for September should use the PRONTO mobile app.

“PRONTO is a great example of how MTS is committed to investing in convenience, accessibility, and value for our passengers,” said Nathan Fletcher, MTS board chair and chair of the San Diego County board of supervisors. “The new PRONTO system represents a huge leap forward in ease of use, and a free month of transit is a great incentive to get the app downloaded or PRONTO card in hand.”

MTS has been hosting community outreach events to educate passengers about the new system and hand out free PRONTO cards in advance of the launch. Free cards will also be available at participating Vons and Albertsons stores and more than 50 other retail outlets. Some outlets may require a minimum $5 load onto the card that can be used for fares in October.

Beginning in October, outlets will also load PRONTO cards with value. The Ride PRONTO website will allow people to register cards and purchase fares, review order history, add payment methods, set up a customized dashboard, and more.

The new program includes a “best fare” system that is intended to automatically calculate the best possible fare for riders — potentially saving them money over the course of a day or month. PRONTO accounts also provide free transfers within two hours for one-fares.

The app will also allow riders to add value to their accounts instantly and to track all of their rides and progress toward earning a day pass and month pass.

Beginning in October, PRONTO cards can also be reloaded at ticket vending machines, the transit store, and more than a hundred retail outlets.

With PRONTO, fares are capped at $6 per day or $72 per month for adult passes — $3/day and $23/month for seniors, those with disabilities and youths Passengers can tap or scan each time they ride, and the system will automatically deduct the appropriate fare.