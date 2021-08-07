Solace, available for adoption after recovering from cancer. Photo credit: Courtesy, San Diego Humane Society

The San Diego Humane Society will celebrate International Cat Day with a survival story about a cat named Solace, who is ready to find her forever home.

Solace has been at the society’s San Diego campus since June 23, according to Nina Thompson of the SDHS.

She was brought in by a Good Samaritan who found her in the Otay Mesa West in rough shape, without a collar and no microchip.

Veterinarians at the Pilar & Chuck Bahde Center for Shelter Medicine diagnosed Solace with a type of skin cancer that is more common in light-haired cats who have spent a lot of time in the sun.

Veterinarians performed surgery to remove the cancerous masses, which included removing parts of the cat’s ears.

Solace also received extensive dental surgery, including 10 tooth extractions.

“She is one of the sweetest cats we’ve had in the hospital,” veterinarian Nealy Shvil said. “I am just amazed at her resilience and ability to show love to every person she encounters.”

Solace (animal ID #742310) is now available for adoption. She would do best in a home where she is kept inside, to protect her sensitive skin from the sunlight, Thompson said.

If taken outside, she should wear pet-friendly sunscreen on the thin-haired areas of her skin.

In addition to Solace, the local Humane Society has 56 other cats available for adoption.