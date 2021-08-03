National Weather Service map shows high temperatures forecast for Tuesday.

Scorching heat will retain its grip on East San Diego County through at least midweek, forecasters said Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for the San Diego County deserts, beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday and stretching through 8 p.m. Wednesday. The forecast calls for high temperatures of 115 to 120 degrees, with overnights lows still in the 85 to 90 range.

“Strong high pressure over the southwest states will continue dangerously hot conditions for inland areas through Wednesday,” the weather service said. “Slow cooling will begin to spread inland on Wednesday with high temperatures near to slightly below average by next Monday,”

In addition, heat advisories were in effect through 8 p.m. Wednesday for the western valleys and mountains below 6,000 feet, calling for highs in the 90s to 100s.

But it will be cooler along the coast, with high temperatures of 75 to 80 near the coast and 84 to 89 inland.

Residents were advised to “drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.”

The county has opened “Cool Zone” locations to help the public beat the heat. A full list of the locations can be found online.