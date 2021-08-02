The sun rises over Encinitas on a hot morning. REUTERS/Mike Blake/file photo

A summer heat wave will generate toasty temperatures in eastern San Diego County highland communities and downright searing conditions in the local deserts this week, forecasters reported.

At the outset of the extra-hot spell, the National Weather Service Monday morning issued a heat advisory warning of highs in the 90s in the mountains through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

A more serious excessive-heat watch will be in effect in desert areas, including Borrego Springs, from Tuesday morning through Wednesday evening, the NWS advised. Over the period, maximum thermometer readings of 114 to 120 will be possible, according to meteorologists.

The weather service advises those in the affected areas to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of direct sunlight during the heat of the day, wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing, take refuge in air-conditioned buildings if possible and check up on potentially at-risk relatives and neighbors.

–City News Service