At Border Field State Park, horseback riding is allowed but not swimming or surfing for now. Photo by Chris Stone

Beach closures were lifted Saturday from the international border to the south end of Seacoast Drive after recent sewage contamination, officials said.

The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality lifted the water contact closure after testing confirmed Saturday that water quality along the Tijuana Slough and Border Field State Park shorelines meets state health standards and was safe for recreational use.

The Tijuana River enters San Diego County from Mexico and flows through the southernmost part of the county before it empties into the Pacific Ocean.

Sewage-contaminated runoff that enters the river in Mexico may be moving north along the San Diego County shoreline, according to a statement in June from the health agency.

A water contact closure was issued June 24 that covered the Tijuana Slough ocean shoreline and resulted from bacterial counts in samples taken by the county that exceeded California health standards.

Closure signs were installed along the shoreline.

Officials in June also issued an advisory for Moonlight Beach at Cottonwood Creek in Encinitas due to the potential for bacteria counts to exceed health standards.

Beaches in southern San Diego County have been closed off and on all year.

