The Metropolitan Transit System has launched a free Wi-Fi pilot program on 10 buses to test Internet access for its transit riders. This pilot program is the first for MTS buses and, if successful, could be expanded to more buses and trolleys.

“We live in a digital age where being able to access the Internet is an important part of our day-to-day activities. Whether we are using the internet for work or school, having internet access is crucial to ensure a person’s success”, said Nathan Fletcher, MTS board chair, and San Diego County Board of Supervisors. “This pilot program aims to help bridge the technology gap. If successful, we will be studying ways to expand it across the region.”

The 10 buses will be deployed on routes throughout the MTS service territory. There are few different ways riders can find Wi-Fi-enabled buses:

· Find a bus with Wi-Fi in real-time on a dedicated bus finder map

· Go to the MTS website to see which routes will have Wi-Fi each day

· Look for dedicated signs near the boarding areas for riders to know they are boarding a Wi-Fi-enabled bus

Throughout the pilot program, staff will monitor and evaluate the Wi-Fi’s performance by gathering customer feedback. MTS is encouraging users to submit a survey to share their experiences. Riders will be able to provide feedback on connectivity, internet speed, and overall experience.

To access the Internet, riders will have to be onboard one of the 10 buses equipped with Wi-Fi and enable Wi-Fi connection on their personal device. An MTS splash page will then pop up, and they will need to accept terms and conditions to connect. Riders will be able to browse the internet, stream music, and/or video on any device for free.

MTS operates 95 bus routes and three Trolley lines across 10 cities and unincorporated areas of San Diego County. Frequencies and spans have been restored to near-pre-COVID-19 levels.

Updated schedules can be accessed on the MTS website. MTS requires people to wear face coverings at all times, and practice physical distancing when possible.