Photo via @sdworkforce Twitter

The San Diego Foundation Wednesday announced $400,000 in grants to the San Diego Workforce Partnership and the Neighborhood House Association to help build generational wealth for Black San Diegans through education and workforce training.

The foundation awarded a $100,000 grant to expand the Neighborhood House Association Youth Fellowship Internship Program and provide 80 to 100 Black high school and college students with “high-quality, career-rich” paid internships.

“Our Youth Fellowship Internship Program helps prepare young adults for future leadership roles in their careers and communities,” said Rudy Johnson, CEO of The Neighborhood House Association. “The program provides students with professional development skills, exposure to career professionals and valuable career-related experience in real world environments.”

The San Diego Workforce Partnership received $100,000 for its TechHire program to train Black San Diegans for information, communications and technology jobs with paid work experience, subsidized training and job placement.

Additionally, the foundation and Bank of America each provided additional $100,000 grants to support the San Diego Workforce Partnership Construction Career Jumpstart program for San Diegans interested in energy, construction and utilities.

The six-month program provides paid work experience and training for underrepresented San Diegans seeking careers as welders, linemen/women, electricians and other skilled positions. Program participants receive career coaching, mentorship, and help with applying and interviewing as well as succeeding on the job.

“Both the TechHire and Construction Career Jumpstart programs provide San Diegans with valuable entry-level experience in two of our fastest growing sectors: technology and energy,” said Peter Callstrom, CEO of the workforce partnership. “These sectors continue to thrive in our economy despite the downturn experienced during the pandemic.”

The grants were made from the Black Community Investment Fund at the San Diego Foundation. The BCIF is led by an advisory council of San Diego leaders and is focused on economic prosperity for Black San Diegans through education, employment, housing and entrepreneurism.

“These inaugural grants of the Black Community Investment Fund come at a pivotal moment in our nation’s history,” said Pamela Gray Payton, vice president of impact and partnerships for the foundation. “I’m optimistic about our opportunities for impact and collaboration with our community partners who share our values and strive to build generational wealth for Black San Diegans.”

The fund was co-founded by the San Diego Foundation and the Central San Diego Black Chamber of Commerce and was seeded with $1 million from the foundation and $250,000 from San Diego Gas & Electric.

To learn more about the Black Community Investment Fund or to make a donation, visit SDFoundation.org/blackcommunity.