Crews pour concrete at the Mid-Coast Trolley project. Photo courtesy SANDAG

Starting at 8 p.m. Friday, a series of overnight full closures will go into effect on Genesee Avenue for the Mid-Coast Trolley project.

During the closures, crews will demolish and repave the roadway. The upcoming work will begin the process of restoring the roadway to its final configuration.

Genesee Avenue roadway impacts for the Mid-Coast Trolley project began in 2017 when crews began installing temporary support structures called falsework to construct the more than mile-long Trolley bridge that now soars above the thoroughfare. Since early 2018, traffic has been shifted to the outer lanes of Genesee Avenue to accommodate ongoing construction.

The portion of the trolley bridge that runs along Genesee Avenue is part of the 11-mile trolley extension being constructed by the Mid-Coast Trolley project.

The project is a key priority of San Diego Association of Governments and is one of the largest infrastructure projects in the region’s history. Once completed, the project is intended to significantly improve regional transit access to major employment, educational and medical facilities.

The upcoming demolition and paving activities for the project will be completed in sections between Regents Road and Nobel Drive. The work is scheduled to continue for approximately 10 days and is expected to cause noise, SANDAG officials said.

Each section of work will require a full closure of either southbound or northbound Genesee Avenue lanes, from 8 p.m. through 5 p.m. the following day. One section will include a full closure of the Genesee Avenue and La Jolla Village Drive intersection, which is scheduled to take place Monday through Tuesday.

The full closures are scheduled as follows. Each closure begins at 8 p.m. on the first night listed and ends at 5 p.m. the following day:

Friday through Saturday, Southbound Genesee Avenue from Campus

Point Drive to Eastgate Mall

Point Drive to Eastgate Mall Sunday through Monday, Southbound Genesee Avenue from Eastgate Mall

to La Jolla Village Drive

to La Jolla Village Drive Monday through Tuesday Genesee Avenue and La Jolla Village Drive

intersection

intersection Tuesday through Wednesday, Southbound Genesee Avenue from La Jolla

Village Drive to Nobel Drive

Village Drive to Nobel Drive Wednesday through Thursday, Northbound Genesee Avenue from Nobel

Drive to La Jolla Village Drive

Drive to La Jolla Village Drive Thursday through Friday, April 23, Northbound Genesee Avenue from

La Jolla Village Drive to Eastgate Mall

La Jolla Village Drive to Eastgate Mall Sunday, April 25 through Monday, April 26, Northbound Genesee

Avenue from Eastgate Mall to Regents Road

Following the demolition and paving activities, crews will stripe the roadway and install traffic signals. This process will require two additional weeks of work and will take place during the project’s typical Genesee Avenue construction schedule: Sundays through Thursdays, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.

Due to the complexity of this work, the closure schedule is subject to change.

The Mid-Coast Trolley project will extend UC San Diego Blue Line trolley service from Santa Fe Depot in downtown San Diego north to the University community, serving major activity centers such as Mission Bay Park, the VA Medical Center, UC San Diego and University Towne Centre. Nine new stations are part of the project and are under construction. Major construction work began in 2016, with service anticipated to begin in late 2021.