The Ramona sign on Route 67. Courtesy San Diego County

Ramona Community Foundation an affiliate of The San Diego Foundation, announced the availability of grant funding through the Vibrant Community program to enhance the quality of life for those who live, work and play in Ramona.

“We want to help organizations that have a strategic impact in Ramona to ensure the community thrives,” shared Kristin Zook, RCF board chair. “After a year of pandemic woes, we recognize the needs of the community might be different now and these grants aim to address those emerging needs.”

In the 2021/2022 cycle, RCF invites nonprofit organizations to submit project proposals specifically for Ramona demonstrating the power to build a more vibrant community and recover from the pandemic.

Proposals must be submitted online by no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, May 24, 2021. The grant application can be accessed here.

The goal of the grant cycle is to support programs that make Ramona a great place to live, work and play. Desirable projects will inspire community pride and revitalization and increase the quality of life of the broader community.

Preference will be given to projects that clearly address Ramona-specific issues and needs. To be eligible for a grant from RCF, organizations must have tax-exempt status and provide services in the community of Ramona.

RCF intends to award between $30,000 to $40,000 in grants for the 2021/2022 cycle. Only proposals in a range of $1,500 to $5,000 will be accepted.

These projects should be practical, achievable within a 12-month time frame and have prospects for long-term sustainability. Funding may be used to expand existing programs, replicate programs tested in other communities or to launch totally new efforts.

The Ramona Community Foundation will fund programs managed by nonprofit organizations, schools, or government agencies.

In its 10 years of grantmaking, RCF has granted more than $320,000 to over 60 nonprofit programs that strengthen quality of life for all who live, work and enjoy Ramona.

For more information about the Vibrant Community program, or to apply for a grant, visit SDFoundation.org/Grants.

To become a member, visit the RCF site or contact Trudy Armstrong at trudy@sdfoundation.org.