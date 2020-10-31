Election Haunts Halloween as Children Grab Goodies at City-Hosted Events

By Chris Stone

Share This Article:

A bewildered driver waited in line Saturday, inching through traffic for more than 30 minutes when she pulled into Santee’s Town Center Community Park East.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

“Where do I drop off my ballot?” the older woman asked.

She stood out because she wasn’t wearing a Halloween costume. Nor did she have children in her car. The line was for bags of candy being handed to costumed residents who drove to the park on the north side of town.

About 22 miles away, at the Ocean Beach Recreation Center, voters passed a polling center sign with a scary skeleton hanging above it. Halloween candy was given out on the other side of the center.

Story continues below

A member of the Ocean Beach Recreation Center staff gives a bag of treats in a contactless manner. Photo by Chris Stone Cars lined up on Park Center Drive to Mast Boulevard with traffic coming from both directions in Santee. Photo by Chris Stone About 2,500 goodie bags were made to distribute to Santee residents in the drive-through Halloween event. Photo by ChrisStone Dogs came along for the ride to pick up treats at the Santee drive-through event. Photo by Chris Stone One child was dressed in an unfriendly bunny costume in Santee. Photo by Chris Stone A princess from an unknown country gave a royal wave after getting her bag of treats. Photo by Chris Stone A dog masquerading as Scoobie Do checks out the Halloween event in Santee. Photo by Chris Stone Backseats of cars were filled with kids enjoying Halloween despite Covid. Photo by Chris Stone A skeleton waves cars through at the Santee drive-through Halloween event. Photo by Chris Stone A dinosaur attacks an unsuspecting driver in Santee at the Halloween drive-through treat giveaway. Photo by Chris Stone A line-up of cars receives a skeleton welcome in Santee at a treat giveaway on Halloween. Some people were in line up to an hour. Photo by Chris Stone Wyatt Thompson, 4, and his sister Charlotte, 2, pickup their treat bag from the Ocean Beach Community Center. Photo by Chris Stone

With Election Day just around the corner and Halloween landing on a Saturday days before, the two events got a little tangled up this year.

In Santee, cars were lined up on Mast Boulevard in both directions as people h(a)unted for candy – the free kind.

One driver was asked how long she’d been waiting.

“An hour,” the woman said with three small children in the backseat.

“I’m very thankful that people came out,” said Bill Maertz, director of community services for Santee. “We’ve seen thousands of kids today, smiles on their faces, want to show their costumes off.”

City staff prepared about 2,500 small bags of candy for children 2 to 12. Music, spooky decorations and 400-pound pumpkins greeted participants.

To ease traffic, the city devised a system dependent on the first letter of the last name — with A-L starting at 11 a.m., M-R for noon to 1 p.m. and S-Z for 1-2 p.m.

But no one checked names. And the line of cars down Park Center Drive was long. Families didn’t freak out — they moved down the road without the toot of one horn.

Santee’s special events staff was trying to create some degree of Halloween normalcy.

“I’m very stoked, very excited about the whole thing,” Maertz said. “Hopefully next year, they will do it in their neighborhood normally, but we’re adapting and trying to provide events during this difficult time.”

Maeritz recalled a promise to stay until 2.

“Now we’re just going to stay until (all the candy is) done,” he said. “We’re not going to turn anyone away.”

But people seemed to have noted the 2 p.m. closing, and the line of cars ended.

“I’ll never complain if we have too many people because it means we are doing something that people want and are excited about,” said the community service director.

Bonita Ranch and Waste Management sponsored the event.

In Ocean Beach, the community center on Santa Monica Avenue was one of the Grab and Go Halloween events sponsored by the city of San Diego.

Neighborhood children walked up to booths distributing candy. Others drove up and were handed treats for the ghouls and goblins in the backseat.

Election Haunts Halloween as Children Grab Goodies at City-Hosted Events was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: