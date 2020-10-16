San Diego County Halloween Guide 2020

Share This Article:

We may be in the middle of a pandemic but San Diegans are still finding ways to safely celebrate the spookiest holiday of the year.

From the traditional pumpkin patches and haunted trails to a drive-thru trick-or-treat, here’s our guide for events around the county.

Bates Nut Farm

San Diego’s beloved Bates Nut Farm is back in action this Halloween. Visitors will be able to tour the pumpkin fields and pick out their own perfect pumpkin. For a small fee, you can also go for a ride on a tractor, ride a pony or visit the petting zoo. Guests are asked to wear masks and follow all health orders when visiting. The farm is open daily but charges $5 per car for parking on the weekends. For more information, go to batesnutfarm.biz.

The Super Dentists’ Drive-Thru Celebration

San Diego-based The Super Dentists is hosting a drive-thru Halloween celebration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its Kearny Mesa office. The event will include a car costume contest, special gifts and local celebrity judges. Families who bring non-perishable food items for Feeding San Diego will receive The Super Toothbrush. Visitors are asked to RSVP for the free event at facebook.com/TheSuperDentists.

Pumpkin Stations

The Pumpkin Station is bringing back its annual event with locations in Mission Valley, Escondido and Bonita. Visitors will be able to pick a pumpkin, get lost in the corn maze or hop onto a hayride. For more information, go to pumpkinstation.com/.

Carlsbad Strawberry Farm

The Carlsbad Strawberry Farm is open for some Halloween fun this month. Visitors will be able to enjoy its pumpkin patch, tour its corn maze and even shoot apples through a cannonball! Of course, there are plenty of opportunities for fun selfies with photo booths around the farm. For more information, go to carlsbadstrawberrycompany.com/.

Birch Aquarium

Birch Aquarium is celebrating Halloween all month-long with its Haunted Aquarium Remix. Visitors will be able to enjoy new animal encounters with activities for children ages 2 to 10. You’ll also just love seeing the spooky decorations! For more information, go to aquarium.ucsd.edu/.

Drive-Thru Scream Zone

Eek! Looking to get spooked in a socially-distant way? Who isn’t? The Del Mar Fairgrounds is hosting a Drive-Thru Scream Zone. Those who enjoy the screams and thrills will love this drive-thru experience — just don’t crash! For information, go to thescreamzone.com/.

Petco Park Halloween Trail

Throw on your costumes and head down to Petco Park for the Halloween Trail. The one-way trail will allow visitors to stop by a pumpkin patch, visit themed booths and collect candy. Tickets start at $25 for kids and $20 for adults. For more information, go to mlb.com/padres/tickets/events/halloween.

Fright Fest

Calling all movie lovers! The Moonlight Amphitheatre in Vista will be hosting socially distant screenings of “The Nightmare Before Christmas” on Friday, Oct. 23 and “Ghostbusters” on Saturday, Oct. 24. You’ll love watching a Halloween film under the warm San Diego sky. For more information, go to moonlightstage.com/tickets.

SeaWorld Spooktacular

SeaWorld is bringing back its annual Halloween extravaganza despite the pandemic! Visitors will enjoy seeing festive decorations and collecting treats every Friday-Sunday at the adventure park through Nov. 2. For more information, go to seaworld.com/san-diego/events/halloween-spooktacular/.

What did we miss in this Halloween Guide? Email hoaq@timesofsandiego.com or tell us in the comments.

