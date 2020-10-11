Dry, Hot Weather Predicted Through the Week in SD County, Fire Danger Rising

Share This Article:

Hot and very dry conditions will begin Monday and likely continue the rest of the week, with temperatures 10-20 degrees above normal, according to the National Weather Service.

A strong high-pressure system over the Pacific Ocean will expand over Southern California this week, bringing heat, low relative humidity and gusty winds to San Diego County, enhancing the wildfire risk all week, forecasters said.

On Sunday afternoon, forecasters in San Diego issued a heat advisory Tuesday through Friday for the coast and valleys of San Diego County.

A heat advisory means that hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur, the NWS said. Those without air conditioning will be especially vulnerable during this extended heat wave.

Coastal area high temperatures Sunday will be 71-76 with overnight lows of 55-62, the NWS said. Inland valley highs will be 80-85 with overnight lows of 54-60.

Mountain highs will be 75-83 with overnight lows of 49-59. Desert highs will be 92-97 with overnight lows of 63-72.

Hot and dry will summarize the week ahead. “An upper level ridge over the eastern Pacific will expand into Southern California and remain in place throughout the week,” the NWS said.

“The upper low now over Baja will meander and cut off. Global models show this feature moving back towards the northwest late this week, but consensus keeps this far enough off the coast for little relief from the heat.”

Weak offshore winds will bring much drier air into areas away from the coast. Minimum daytime humidity will drop to 10-15% Monday through much of the week for inland areas.

“We expect highs to reach well into the 90s inland on Monday and beyond this week with even some triple digits possible over the Inland Empire and perhaps at the hotter places in the San Diego County valleys east of I-15,” forecasters said.

Highs in the lower deserts will prevail at 100-105 this week with low-to-mid 90s for the high desert.

The beaches and mountain communities will be 75-85 degrees.

“Above normal temperatures and dry weather are likely into next week as well, just not quite as hot,” the NWS said.

— City News Service

