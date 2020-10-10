Share This Article:

The San Diego Convention Center will light its Sails Pavilion orange beginning at sundown Saturday evening and Sunday in recognition of World Homeless Day, city officials said.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer said millions of people around the world experience homelessness every day.

“San Diego has made great strides over the past few years to invest in solutions that get people into safe, sanitary conditions and on a path to a permanent home,” the mayor said. “We continue to make progress during this pandemic with 600 people and counting getting housed through Operation Shelter to Home.”

The convention center was turned into an emergency homeless shelter on April 1.

“Our Sails Pavilion will shine orange for World Homeless Day to acknowledge the needs of people who experience homelessness and how different communities are responding,” said Rip Rippetoe, CEO and president of the convention center. “Especially during this time when our most vulnerable San Diegans face COVID-19, we are grateful to our community for coming together and successfully implementing Operation Shelter to Home.”

The first World Homeless Day was held a decade ago.

–City News Service

Sail Pavilion at Convention Center to Shine Orange for World Homeless Day was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: