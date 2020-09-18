San Diego Political Factions Drop Fights to Mourn Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

By Ken Stone

Calling a brief truce, San Diegans of all political stripes joined to mourn the death Friday of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who made a memorable visit to a local law school in 2013.

The stalwart liberal on the U.S. Supreme Court since 1993 died at age 87, the court said, giving President Trump a chance to expand its conservative majority with a third appointment at a time of deep divisions in America with a presidential election looming.

Ginsburg died at her home in Washington of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, surrounded by her family, the court said.

Rep. Susan Davis tweeted a photo of herself with Ginsburg.

“Like so many — it feels personal and not real,” said the retiring congresswoman. “Absence her championing the rights of women for liberty and justice for all, we would not be where we are.”

Rep. Scott Peters, calling Ginsburg a trailblazer and an American hero, said she dedicated herself and her work to the pursuit of justice well before her appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court in 1993.

Rep. Juan Vargas, another Democrat, said: “Tonight, we mourn an incredible force and pray for our country. Her endless contributions to our nation should inspire us to be better. Her fight for justice for ALL continues.”

Congressional candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar said of the Jewish justice: “It’s with a heavy heart we say goodbye to her tonight, on the eve of Rosh Hashanah. May her memory be a blessing.”

Darrell Issa, the GOP entry in that 50th District race, said: “Ginsburg made a mark on American Jurisprudence that will last generations.”

San Diego City Council President Georgette Gomez, another Democrat running for Congress, called Ginsburg a trailblazing advocate for women and a voice of integrity, justice, and equality on the Supreme Court.

“Her life has inspired generations to always pursue justice for all,” Gomez tweeted. “In her memory, we must keep fighting to make equality a reality in America.”

Her rival in the 53rd District, Sara Jacobs said she was devastated.

“Justice Ginsburg was one of our nation’s greatest legal minds, a champion for choice, and a moral compass whose steadfastness kept us hopeful even in the darkest of days,” Jacobs said.

“Our nation is better, fairer, and more just because of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” tweeted Assemblyman Todd Gloria. “Today, we pause to reflect on her extraordinary life. Tomorrow, we must do the work to ensure her legacy is not undone.”

County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher recalled having lunch with Ginsburg a few years ago.

“This is a heartbreaking loss for our country,” he said.

Fletcher’s wife — Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez — said: “My heart aches.”

Will Rodriguez-Kennedy, chairman of the county Democratic Party, said he was speechless.

“This is devastating to the nation, to the republic,” he said.

Tony Krvaric, the San Diego County GOP chairman, tweeted: “Massive respect and RIP to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Didn’t agree with her much but no doubt she was an incredibly accomplished woman and a trailblazer.”

And former Councilman Carl DeMaio, now a radio talk-show host, said: “While I disagreed with her judicial opinions, I admire her life of public service and the tenacity she brought to her fight against cancer to stay on the court.”

San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliott called Ginsburg a brilliant and principled justice “whose contributions led to a more just and inclusive society. Every lawyer should honor her by emulating her courage, dignity, and compassion.”

Cory Briggs, Elliott’s challenger for city attorney, said: “The sad news about RBG is not how I wanted to start the High Holy Days. I offer “L’Shana Tovah” to all who’ll be observing the Days of Awe around the world, but must confess up front that this year it hurts.”

A San Diego-based Black Lives Matter account simply said: “RIP Badass.”

In February 2013, Ginsburg visited with several hundred students and professors at Thomas Jefferson School of Law in downtown San Diego — part of a question and answer session at the 13th annual Women and the Law conference titled “Her Honor: Women in the Judiciary.”

She questioned whether she could then be picked for the U.S. Supreme Court, given the polarization in Congress.

“Frankly, I wonder if a president would even nominate me today, considering my long affiliation with the American Civil Liberties Union. I hope one day we will get back to the system when I was nominated and Justice Stephen Breyer was nominated.”

She added: “I hope people see that the way we are heading now is wrong. We should reverse it and go back to the way it was when there was bipartisan support of the president’s nominee.”

She noted that Southern conservative Strom Thurmond voted for her nomination even though he had opposed her two years earlier when she was named to the U.S. Court of Appeals.

Earlier that day, Ginsburg was at the U.S. Grant Hotel, speaking to the San Diego Association of Business Trial Lawyers. She called being a justice the “best and hardest job I ever had.”

“It’s not as easy as it once was,” she said, but added she would remain a justice “as long as I am able to do it.”

Like so many-it feels personal and not real. She has surmounted so many health issues to contribute and serve her country. Absence her championing the rights of women for liberty and justice for all, we would not be where we are. pic.twitter.com/kYxLWExsSL — Rep. Susan Davis (@RepSusanDavis) September 19, 2020

Supreme Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a champion for women rights and LGBTQ protections. Tonight, we mourn an incredible force and pray for our country. Her endless contributions to our nation should inspire us to be better. Her fight for justice for ALL continues. https://t.co/Kpfp1xaPF6 — Rep. Juan Vargas (@RepJuanVargas) September 19, 2020

Our nation is better, fairer, and more just because of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Today, we pause to reflect on her extraordinary life. Tomorrow, we must do the work to ensure her legacy is not undone. Godspeed Notorious RBG. pic.twitter.com/wKCbHT1yQX — Todd Gloria (@ToddGloria) September 18, 2020

Rest In Peace, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. It’s with a heavy heart we say goodbye to her tonight, on the eve of Rosh Hashanah. May her memory be a blessing. https://t.co/hlfaZlojRS — Ammar Campa-Najjar (@ACampaNajjar) September 19, 2020

I am devastated by the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Justice Ginsburg was one of our nation’s greatest legal minds, a champion for choice, and a moral compass whose steadfastness kept us hopeful even in the darkest of days. — Sara Jacobs (@SaraJacobsCA) September 18, 2020

Massive respect and RIP to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Didn’t agree with her much but no doubt she was an incredibly accomplished woman and a trailblazer. Condolences to her family. https://t.co/CyAXYnj7Eo — Tony Krvaric – Text TRUMP to 484848 – 🇺🇸🇸🇪🇭🇷 (@TonyKrvaric) September 18, 2020

This is a heartbreaking loss for our country.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg had a brilliant mind, compassionate heart and deep appreciation for our constitution and what American values should represent.

I had the great honor to have lunch with her a few years back and https://t.co/x6UN4OKhZc — Nathan Fletcher (@nathanfletcher) September 18, 2020

The sad news about RBG is not how I wanted to start the High Holy Days. I offer “L’Shana Tovah” to all who’ll be observing the Days of Awe around the world, but must confess up front that this year it hurts. RIP, RBG. — Cory Briggs (@CoryBriggs) September 19, 2020

RIP Ruth Bader Ginsburg. While I disagreed with her judicial opinions, I admire her life of public service and the tenacity she brought to her fight against cancer to stay on the court. — Carl DeMaio (@carldemaio) September 18, 2020

I am saddened to learn of the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Over her long career, Justice Ginsburg made a mark on American Jurisprudence that will last generations. My thoughts and prayers are with her family during their time of mourning. — Darrell Issa (@DarrellIssa) September 19, 2020

I am absolutely speechless. This is devastating to the nation, to the republic. Rest in power, Ruth Bader Ginsburg. https://t.co/FgyoB1cMUS — Will Rodriguez-Kennedy (he/him/his) 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈🇵🇷 (@willrk787) September 18, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a trailblazer and an American hero. She dedicated herself and her work to the pursuit of justice well before her appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court in 1993. pic.twitter.com/jWLLwg8Btw — Rep. Scott Peters (@RepScottPeters) September 19, 2020

My heart aches. We will truly miss the clear vision and leadership of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Rest in Power! — Lorena (@LorenaSGonzalez) September 18, 2020

#2020 is the year that keeps on taking. I am beyond sad at this news – for many reasons.https://t.co/AvEOTOltem — Geneviéve Jones-Wright, Esq., LL.M. (@GJonesWright) September 19, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a brilliant and principled justice whose contributions led to a more just and inclusive society. Every lawyer should honor her by emulating her courage, dignity, and compassion. https://t.co/iWtR82Pdrs — SD City Attorney (@CityAttorneySD) September 19, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a trailblazing advocate for women and a voice of integrity, justice, and equality on the Supreme Court. Her life has inspired generations to always pursue justice for all. In her memory, we must keep fighting to make equality a reality in America. — Georgette Gómez (@SDGeorgette) September 18, 2020

💔

The Center mourns the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who delivered progressive votes on the most divisive social issues of the day including abortion rights, same-sex marriage, voting rights, immigration, health care, and affirmative action. #RBG — SD LGBT Center (@LGBTCenter) September 19, 2020

💔

Like Thurgood Marshall, RBG was both a giant and a soul of American Justice. Human rights and care for the under-protected and under-represented were part and parcel of their inner beings. As a country, we needed them and they were there. As someone said earlier Rest in Power RBG — Bill Center (@billcenter) September 19, 2020

Her departure could dramatically alter the ideological balance of the court, which currently has a 5-4 conservative majority, by moving it further to the right.

“Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature,” Chief Justice John Roberts said in a statement. “We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her – a tireless and resolute champion of justice.”

Trump, seeking re-election on Nov. 3, already has appointed two conservatives to lifetime posts on the court, Neil Gorsuch in 2017 and Brett Kavanaugh in 2018. Supreme Court appointments require Senate confirmation, and Trump’s fellow Republicans control the chamber.

A private interment service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery, the court said, but did not specify a date.

— Reuters contributed to this report

San Diego Political Factions Drop Fights to Mourn Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was last modified: by

