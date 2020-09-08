Overnight Closures of Rose Canyon Bike Path to Continue

Entrance to Rose Canyon bicycle trail
Entrance to re-located Rose Canyon bicycle trail. Courtesy of SANDAG

A series of overnight closures of Rose Canyon Bike Path is continuing this week, the San Diego Association of Governments advised.

The closures, which will allow crews to landscape areas alongside the bicycle trail, will run through Thursday, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. The project began Sunday, according to SANDAG.

The roughly 1.5-mile path runs along Interstate 5 from the northernmost point of Santa Fe Street to Gilman Drive.

— City News Service

Overnight Closures of Rose Canyon Bike Path to Continue was last modified: September 8th, 2020 by Christine Huard

