Share This Article:

The Metropolitan Transit System will implement schedule changes for Labor Day, Monday, Sept 7. Most MTS buses and trolleys will operate on a Sunday schedule on Labor Day and passengers should plan accordingly. Safety measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 are still in effect, and all passengers are required to wear a mask on board and keep a distance from one another.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Service information on Labor Day includes:

Most MTS buses and all trolleys will operate on a Sunday schedule;

Sorrento Valley COASTER Connection (Routes 972, 973, 974, 978, 979) – No service;

Express routes 50, 60, 110, 150– No service;

Rural route 888 – No service on Monday 9/7, but will operate on Tuesday, 9/8 instead;

Rural routes 891, 892, and 894 – No service; and

Vintage trolley- No Service.

Labor Day Weekend Promotions: On Saturday and Sunday MTS allows up to two children (age 12 and under) to ride free with a fare-paying adult (age 18 or older) on all MTS routes. On Labor Day, a friend may ride free with a fare-paying customer on all MTS routes.

Support Services: The MTS Information and Trip Planning call center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Labor Day. The MTS Transit Store, Compass Service Center, administration offices, and customer service call center will be closed.

COVID-19 Safety Guidelines Onboard: MTS has implemented safety and sanitizing protocols, and encourages riders to please adhere to the following requirements:

Face coverings

Social distancing

No-Contact Fare Purchase (optional)

Riders may download the MTS mobile ticketing app, Compass Cloud!

For more information about MTS’s COVID-19 safety protocols and updates please visit the website.

MTS Modifies Service Schedule for Labor Day was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: