MTS Modifies Service Schedule for Labor Day

The Metropolitan Transit System will implement schedule changes for Labor Day, Monday, Sept 7. Most MTS buses and trolleys will operate on a Sunday schedule on Labor Day and passengers should plan accordingly. Safety measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 are still in effect, and all passengers are required to wear a mask on board and keep a distance from one another.
Service information on Labor Day includes:
- Most MTS buses and all trolleys will operate on a Sunday schedule;
- Sorrento Valley COASTER Connection (Routes 972, 973, 974, 978, 979) – No service;
- Express routes 50, 60, 110, 150– No service;
- Rural route 888 – No service on Monday 9/7, but will operate on Tuesday, 9/8 instead;
- Rural routes 891, 892, and 894 – No service; and
- Vintage trolley- No Service.
Labor Day Weekend Promotions: On Saturday and Sunday MTS allows up to two children (age 12 and under) to ride free with a fare-paying adult (age 18 or older) on all MTS routes. On Labor Day, a friend may ride free with a fare-paying customer on all MTS routes.
Support Services: The MTS Information and Trip Planning call center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Labor Day. The MTS Transit Store, Compass Service Center, administration offices, and customer service call center will be closed.
COVID-19 Safety Guidelines Onboard: MTS has implemented safety and sanitizing protocols, and encourages riders to please adhere to the following requirements:
- Face coverings
- Social distancing
- No-Contact Fare Purchase (optional)
Riders may download the MTS mobile ticketing app, Compass Cloud!
For more information about MTS’s COVID-19 safety protocols and updates please visit the website.
