Beach Closure in Imperial Beach Lifted as Tijuana Runoff Lessens

The water contact closure for the Imperial Beach shoreline has been lifted by the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health, the department announced Tuesday.

The order includes beaches from the south end of Seacoast Drive through Carnation Avenue in Imperial Beach.

Recent water quality testing confirms that Tijuana River flows are no longer impacting these beaches. The area was recently closed to water contact due to sewage-contaminated flows from the Tijuana River entering the United States.

The ocean shoreline from the international border to the south end of Seacoast Drive will remain closed until sampling confirms these areas are safe for water contact, officials said.

— City News Service

