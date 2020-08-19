Heat Wave Continues to Bake San Diego County

Share This Article:

Record-breaking heat scorched San Diego County’s inland areas again Wednesday with very hot daytime temperatures continuing through Thursday, except for the coast and the higher elevations in the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

The heat wave baking the area over the past week broke triple digits inland on Wednesday, setting new Aug. 19 heat records in several cities.

Borrego Springs reached 115 degrees, while Campo broke a 70-year record with 108 degrees, surpassing the 105 degrees reached on Aug. 19, 1950, according to the weather service. Ramona also set a new Aug. 19 high at 100 degrees, breaking the previous high of 99 set in 2007.

Other high temperatures around the county included 117 degrees in Ocotillo Wells; 101 in Valley Center, 100 in San Pasqual Valley; 99 in Alpine, 98 in Santee, 97 in Julian, 96 in Poway, 96 in Escondido, and 95 in El Cajon.

An excessive heat warning remains in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday in the San Diego County valleys, mountains and deserts.

— City News Service

