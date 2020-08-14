Closure Order Lifted at North Zone of Torrey Pines State Beach

Share This Article:

The County of San Diego Department of Environmental Health has lifted the water contact closure for the beach area at the northern boundary of Torrey Pines State Beach.

The area north of Carmel Valley Road in the city of Del Mar was recently closed to water contact due to a sewage spill.

Water quality sample results have since confirmed that the shoreline is safe for contact.

The county issued the closure order Wednesday.

The sewage spill has been contained, but an estimated release of 1,800 gallons of effluent entered the storm drain, resulting in potential impacts to water quality, according to the county.

