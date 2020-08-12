Sewage Spill Near Torrey Pines Closes Part of State Beach

Posted by on in | 87 Views
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
Small groups walking on Torrey Pines Beach
Torrey Pines State Beach. Photo by Chris Jennewein

The county Department of Environmental Health issued a water contact closure for the northern boundary of Torrey Pines State Beach, north of Carmel Valley Road in the city of Del Mar, due to a sewage spill.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

The sewage spill has been contained, but an estimated release of 1,800 gallons of effluent entered the storm drain, resulting in potential impacts to beach water quality, according to the DEH.

Signs warning of sewage-contaminated water will remain in place until water testing indicates the ocean water is safe for recreational use.

— City News Service

Sewage Spill Near Torrey Pines Closes Part of State Beach was last modified: August 13th, 2020 by Christine Huard

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss