Heat Wave Moves into San Diego County, Expected to Stay Through Weekend

High temperatures could jump into the triple digits in the San Diego County mountain communities Wednesday as a heat wave moves into the region heading into the weekend.

High pressure will build throughout the week over the southwestern United States, with temperatures expected to peak on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency issued a heat advisory that will be in effect from 11 a.m. Thursday to 9 p.m. Saturday in the western valleys and the county mountains.

An excessive heat warning will also be in effect from 11 a.m. Thursday through 9 p.m. Saturday in the county deserts.

Highs in the deserts could reach 119 on Thursday and might even touch 122 on Friday, then 120 on Saturday, forecasters said. The western valleys could see the mercury hit 99 on Friday, while high temperatures near the foothills are expected to be in the low 100s from Thursday through Saturday.

High temperatures Wednesday are forecast to reach 76 degrees near the coast, 83 inland, 87 in the western valleys, 97 near the foothills, 101 in the mountains and 118 in the deserts.

The NWS urged residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Also, young children, senior and pets should be never be left unattended in a vehicle parked during the day, with car interiors able to reach lethal temperatures in minutes.

San Diego County officials opened seven cooling centers countywide on June 15 with mandatory mask wearing and social distancing protocols.

Among the seven “Cool Zone” locations, there is one each in Borrego Springs, Fallbrook, Lakeside, Potrero, Santa Ysabel, Spring Valley and Valley Center.

A full list of the cooling center locations can be found at: https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/dam/sdc/hhsa/programs/ais/documents/Cool %20Zones%202020_07-09-20.pdf.

–City News Service

