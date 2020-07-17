Share This Article:

Reports of shark sightings off Coronado Beach led the city to issue warnings to the public Friday to be aware of potential activity in the waters.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The sightings were reported to lifeguards Thursday between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., according to a statement from the city.

Initial reports from witnesses indicated they saw four sharks, ranging from six to 10 feet in length. One shark was also observed by a lifeguard using a personal water craft, the city said.

The sharks were reported within about 40 yards of the shore in the South Beach area, according to the city. As a result, warning signs have been posted along the beach, per city protocol, and the Coronado Fire Department advised beachgoers to swim in areas near staffed lifeguard towers.

— City News Service

Shark Sightings Off Coronado Beach Spark Warnings of Potential Water Danger was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: