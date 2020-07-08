Nazi Flag Driver, an Iraq Combat Veteran, Has Gun Violence Restraining Order

By Ken Stone

What would Jesus do? In East County, his namesake displayed a Nazi flag to protest Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ.

NBC San Diego’s Dave Summers revealed Wednesday that the man who sought sheriff’s help after his swastika flag was vandalized is Jesus Seineke of Alpine, a divorced father of two.

Seineke says he works in community service and makes no apology for his beliefs — a “one-man protest” against American trends in social justice.

“I am in total opposition of Black Lives Matter or supporting anything to do with gays,” Seineke told Summers at his home.

A month ago, Seineke went further. On an Azerbaijani website that showed KPBS coverage of San Diego protests, the 36-year-old Iraq War combat veteran boasted of having held a “Blue Lives Matter More” sign.

He wrote: “People also have a right to stand for their own race or stand up for the police. Bowel Movements Matter, or as [they] like to be called #BLM, is in fact a racist movement fueled with a hatred for our system and targeting those in opposition of their own interests.”

Also known as Jesus Enrique Salazar, Seineke has had several run-ins with police, including last year when a frightened classmate’s complaint at San Diego Miramar College led to a judge taking away his firearms.

The unnamed math classmate told their teacher of his showing off a forearm tattoo that said, “I kill terrorists.” The classmate skipped class “multiple days” because of Seineke-stirred anxiety.

When the classmate finally returned to school, Seineke purposely “came up behind me and bumped into me pretty hard” while in a hallway, a report said.

“Clearly this guy is not mentally stable,” the classmate wrote their teacher. “He mentions killing in his [class message board] thread and attaches a Bible verse that talks about killing.”

On Dec. 26, 2019, Superior Court Judge Matthew Brower signed a gun violence restraining order against Seineke sought by Angelica Kasinak, a detective with the San Diego Community College District Police Department.

“Respondent poses a significant danger of causing personal injury to himself, herself or another person by having in his or her custody or control, owning, purchasing, possessing, or receiving firearms, ammunition or magazines,” the order said.

It made Seineke “surrender all firearms, ammunition and magazines in your custody or control or that you possess or own.” The order lasts until Christmas Day 2020.

In 2013, KGTV Channel 10’s Michael Chen described how Seineke — who suffered a traumatic brain injury in Iraq and was diagnosed with PTSD — was at his job as an engineer tech when he stopped by Naval Base San Diego to tell a supervisor he needed to go to treatment.

“I was feeling depressed and suicidal that day,” Seineke was quoted as saying.

But he double-parked in a full parking lot and got into a confrontation with three military police.

“A security officer took a baton to his face, while another pulled back his head and sprayed Mace into his eyes, before he was taken to the ground,” Chen reported. (The Navy denied Seineke was hit with a baton.)

Seineke was arrested, said the story, but charges were dismissed.

“Seineke believed the incident could have been avoided if the security officers were better trained to deal with those suffering from PTSD and acted more calmly,” it added.

In recent years, Seineke has been featured in several TV programs about PTSD and veterans’ guilt and shame.

Seineke told KPBS in June 2018 about his Stryker vehicle being hit by a rocket-propelled grenade during an ambush outside of Mosul in August 2004 — and 11 hours later shooting at a car barreling toward his position.

“I opened fire on the vehicle,” he said. “Took out the engine block and the wheels. Then proceeded to lay waste to the inside of the cab.”

The victims turned out to be “an old man, a young woman and two young children in the back seat,” Seineke said.

Later, the KPBS story recounted how when the county threatened to take custody of his young son, Seineke attempted suicide.

Today, the single dad has a social media record that shows him doting on his teen son’s excellent report card and proudly displaying photos of his happy young daughter.

He posts copies of his military honors, including the Order of the Tomahawk “for exceptionally meritorious service as a member of Task Force Tomahawk throughout sustained ground combat operations against an armed and determined enemy” in 2003 and 2004 and the Army Achievement Medal as a “can-do” rifleman and team leader.

“Specialist Seineke’s performance and dedication to his unit are in keeping with with the highest traditions of military service and reflect great credit upon himself, the Tomahawk Battalion, the Arrowhead Brigade Combat Team and the United States Army,” the citation said.

Indeed, in a rallypoint.com endorsement, someone says: “PC Seineke is a real go getter. He is quick to find what needs to be done and get it done. He exemplifies integrity in all that he does and instills the same in his peers.”

But his kids appear to be his most prized accomplishment.

As 11_bravo_dad on Instagram, Seineke wrote in January 2019: “Who needs a hot date when you have awesome kids? Females come and go. Your offspring is forever.”

He concluded: “It’s not easy growing up or admitting life doesn’t always go as planned, but when you realize what you are here to do and you can overcome your own needs of flesh — you can [truly] paint a life better for someone else than you’d ever dreamed of for yourself.”

One Instagram post showed him posing with an Escondido police car and two women.

“A true measure of one’s heart and love for others is to see how you treat those who are not your equal or above you,” he wrote. “How well do you respect people who can, for all worldly purposes, can do nothing for you. If you were die today, what would be said about the way you lived your

life? There is no greater calling than to serve.”

His June 8 azshow.info post painted a darker picture.

Claiming that his lineage of military service “goes as far back as WWI in service of Germany,” Seineke wrote: “To show pride for any race or ideology during these times is all but against the law. That is blatant racism.”

In an Instagram post, Seineke quotes the late Detlev Peukert, a German historian who in 1982 described the Nazi regime’s “racism offered a model for a new order in society … removal of all elements that deviated from the norm.”

Seineke posted what Peukert said was the aim of National Socialism (Nazism):

“The goal was an utopian Volksgemeinschaft, totally under police surveillance, in which any attempt at nonconformist behaviour, or even any hint or intention of such behaviour, would be visited with terror.”

In his azshow.info post, Seineke said: “There are those who will in fact STAND in the face of this evil … that is sweeping the world. The LGBQT, Islamic & solely black agenda sweeping the nation isn’t one of love or respect, it’s one … that says to stand in opposition of such views is inhuman or racist.”

“This is simply not the case,” said Seineke, listed as White in court records. “We will STAND against evil, we will STAND and let those idiots kneel. We’ve already won.”

