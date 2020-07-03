Pet Tips: Protect Frisky and Fido From Fireworks Frights on the 4th

Share This Article:

Though officials canceled many fireworks shows due to the coronavirus, animal advocates warned that illegal pyrotechnics spook pets too.

The advocates call the July 4 holiday one of the busiest times of year at animal shelters because household pets flee after being frightened.

Rancho Coastal Humane Society spokesman John Van Zante pointed out the best solution – prevention.

“Pets don’t like fireworks, even if it’s neighborhood firecrackers. It’s loud and confusing. It echoes. No

matter where they run, there’s more noise … so they keep running.”

Dogs and cats escape from small openings in houses, and even fenced yards, in search of a safe place. They suffer injuries in traffic or wind up in a crowded local shelter, officials warned.

Your furry friends may not enjoy the Fourth of July as much as you do. Here are a few tips to keep your pet's stress levels down. pic.twitter.com/SdUA0x1Hn1 — KFI AM 640 (@KFIAM640) July 1, 2020

Animal-care experts advised owners to make sure:

Pets have up-to-date identification tags and, if possible, a microchip registered with contact information.

To keep animals inside in an enclosed room or, if they must go outside, make sure gates and fences are very secure.

To create a safe space at home, with windows closed and covered, and plenty of water and food.

That animals stay with a responsible party when leaving town for the holiday.

Officials urge owners who lose their pets to quickly post signs in the neighborhood. They also should go to the city or county animal shelter nearest to where the animal was last seen. Bring along a photo and detailed information about the dog or cat, too and post it to Facebook, Twitter and other social media and web sites.

Van Zante advised San Diego city owners to call the San Diego Humane Society for help if needed. Otherwise, contact the County of San Diego Department of Animal Services. He also suggested patience, as many frightened owners also will seek assistance.

– City News Service and staff reports

