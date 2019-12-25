Rancho Coastal Humane Society Offers Tips for Keeping New Pets Safe

Share This Article:

Whether it’s a new puppy or kitten that you got for Christmas or a family pet that you’ve had for lots of New Year’s, you can keep it safe this holiday season by following simple guidelines from the Rancho Coastal Humane Society in Encinitas.

“Lots of pets run away on Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve,” said RCHS spokesman John Van Zante. “There are loud noises, guests come and go, and there are plenty of opportunities for pets to ‘door dash.’ Pets need a safe place. That can be a spare room or under the bed. But a frightened pet can rush out and run down the street. When they get out, they’re in unfamiliar territory, so they hide or keep running until they’re lost. Keep them inside. Keep them safe.”

Van Zante offered these holiday season tips for pet safety:

Provide a crate or other safe place away from the party

Make sure they have pet food and water

Remind your guests NOT to feed your pets

NO alcohol either!

Keep pets away from the tree, packages, and other holiday decorations

Even during the party, dogs need “potty breaks”

Don’t put them in the yard and forget about them

Watch out for “door dashing” as guests come and go

If you’re going out on New Year’s Eve, leave the TV or radio on

Make sure your pet is microchipped so it can be identified if it escapes

Ask before taking your pet along to someone else’s house

Families getting new pets for Christmas should get them into a routine. Van Zante said holiday activities can jeopardize the training.

“Your guests will be there for a few hours, but your pet will be with you for the next 10 to 15 years,” he said. “Ignoring your pet’s routine or allowing guests to teach it bad habits could impact the rest of its (and your) life. Keep your best friends … animals and humans… safe this holiday season.”

The adoption kennels at RCHS, located at 389 Requeza Street, are open every day but Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. but will be closed on New Year’s day.

