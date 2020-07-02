What’s Open in San Diego on July 4th Weekend During the Pandemic

Share This Article:

Most fireworks shows are canceled, bars are closed and backyard barbecue parties are strongly discouraged. But there are still many ways to enjoy the Fourth of July weekend during the coronavirus pandemic.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Because of the recent surge in cases, San Diego County is likely to be added to the official “watch list” of California counties, resulting in new closures. However, that won’t happen until Monday at the earliest.

So, you can expect the following to be open through the long three-day weekend:

Beaches — Local beaches and parking lots are open, but don’t forget your face covering. State beaches are open, but not their parking lots.

Balboa Park — The zoo and most of the museums in San Diego’s iconic park will be open over the weekend, though the San Diego Museum of Art remains closed.

Fireworks — The Big Bay Boom is canceled, but fireworks shows are planned in El Cajon, Poway, Santee and Vista. However, you’ll have to watch from your car or home. Fox 5 is presenting a one-hour program with highlights of the Big Bay Boom over the years.

Midway Museum — The USS Midway reopened to the public on Wednesday with extensive safety measures in force. It could be closed again on Monday if the county is added to the state watch list.

Parks — Local and state parks are open, but parking lots are closed at the state parks.

Shopping — Stores are open but shoppers must wear face coverings and practice physical distancing.

Restaurants — Restaurants remain open for indoor dining, but with a 10 p.m. curfew. Note that indoor dining will likely end on Monday if coronavirus cases continue to increase at current rates.

While you enjoy the holiday, keep in mind the importance of physical distancing and face coverings, and avoid gatherings with people who are not from your household.

Dr. Francesca Torriani, an infectious disease specialist at UC San Diego Health, explained the importance of these measures at a press briefing on Wednesday.

“We need everybody to be responsible because of what is at stake,”she said. “Even if I may not be symptomatic, I could give this to my mom. I could give this to my grandmother. I could give it to a friend who has a preexisting condition and that person could die.”

What’s Open in San Diego on July 4th Weekend During the Pandemic was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: