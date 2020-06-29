Tree San Diego Receives $1.18 Million Grant for Tree Planting Project

Share This Article:

Tree San Diego announced Monday that the nonprofit has received $1.18 million in grant funding from Cal Fire for its Branch Out San Diego project, which aims to plant 1,575 trees throughout the county beginning this fall.

The grant provided through Cal Fire’s Urban and Community Forestry Program will support what Tree San Diego calls the region’s first mass residential tree planting initiative.

The organization said the trees will be selected by residents at community outreach events.

The project will also include an educational component that includes tree planting and tree care workshops and hands-on training for community groups and residents.

Cal Fire’s list of grant awards states that the Branch Out San Diego program “includes education elements targeting communities in National City, Sherman Heights, City Heights and Southeast San Diego.”

Tree San Diego says the project will also reduce heat island effects, foster community engagement and environmental awareness and increase residential energy savings.

“Tree San Diego’s urban forestry program is essential to improving the quality-of-life of our neighborhoods while we address the impacts of climate change,” San Diego City Councilman Chris Ward said. “The Branch Out San Diego project is a positive and progressive solution to supporting the region’s urban forestry targets and through its education component will plant the seed of good tree stewardship in our young San Diegans.”

— City News Service

