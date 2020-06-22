Mission Fed Presents Father Joe’s Villages with $10,000

Share This Article:

On June 17 Mission Fed presented Father Joe’s Villages with a check in support of its pandemic relief efforts in the San Diego community.

Along with Mission Fed’s donation of $5,000 those funds were matched by Federal Home Loan Bank San Francisco for a total of $10,000. Mission Fed chose Father Joe’s as a partner for the matching grant because it has been a focus of the community, helping the less fortunate in San Diego affected by COVID-19 but also to supporting vulnerable individuals in need of food and/or shelter assistance.

Father Joe’s Villages has helped to put up about 500 men, women and children at the convention center during the COVID crises along with working together with local hotels to house almost 200 seniors to make sure they are being quarantined by being in the high risk category.

Additionally, Father Joe’s opened an additional food service in downtown San Diego, feeding nearly 500 people per day who are still on the streets or needing food.

Mission Fed continues the long-standing partnership with Father Joe’s Villages spanning the last 15 years.

