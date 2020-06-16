ICYMI: Programs, Gifts, Special Events East Pandemic’s Impact in San Diego

Share This Article:

From the cities to the back county, and by public officials, nonprofit organizations and private volunteers alike, the San Diego region is pulling together to help the people and events most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s a list of recent developments that you may have missed:

• Qualcomm unveiled its Small Business Accelerator Program designed to help small businesses convert to a mobile-first work environment during the pandemic. Approximately 25 businesses will be selected and receive a customized support package valued up to $25,000.

• Chula Vista is rolling out its Digital Equity and Inclusion Plan to help the 11% of city residents who lack a broadband subscription and nearly 5% without a device to connect to the internet.

• San Diego Pride along with Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Tequila Herradura announced distribution of $30,000 in gift cards as part of their Pride Grocery Relief Fund for LGBTQ Bar and Restaurant Workers. Three hundred $100 grocery gift cards are being distributed to local LGBTQ bar and restaurant employees affected by the pandemic.

• The San Diego Bike Coalition is revamping its 13th annual San Diego Bay bike ride, calling it Bike The Bay 2.0. It’s shifting to a ride of 25 miles along participants’ preferred routes from 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Aug. 23.

• More than 4,200 Grossmont and Cuyamaca College students facing financial challenges amid the pandemic have been approved for emergency grants via the federal CARES act to help them continue their education.

• Support the Enlisted Project (STEP) and Training, Education & Research Institute will distribute food on June 20 in Oceanside to families of 300 active duty and veteran families dealing with COVID-19 stresses.

