What’s Open in San Diego’s Old Town

San Diego’s beloved Old Town community is reopening its businesses after some were temporarily closed amid the new coronavirus pandemic. Here’s a breakdown of what’s opened in the neighborhood.
Shopping:
- Bazaar del Mundo Shops
- Toby’s Candle & Soap Shop
- Temecula Olive Oil Company
- San Diego Old Town Market
Restaurants:
- Casa Guadalajara
- Fiesta de Reyes
- Fred’s Mexican Cafe
- Miguel’s Cocina
- Tahona
- Rockin’ Baja Lobster
- Old Town Mexican Cafe
- El Antojo
- Harney Sushi
- Home and Away
- Pizza Bella
- Korky’s Coffee and Ice Cream
Leisure
