San Diego County this week received approval to move to the next phase of the reopening process, which includes museums. Several areas of Balboa Park, which has been closed since March, announced they’ll be reopening with social distancing measures in place.
Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
As normal activities gradually resume, the Balboa Park Conservancy issued a statement asking park users to follow state and local guidelines regarding physical distancing and mask-wearing.
Here’s a breakdown of what’s reopening:
- All parking lots will be open at full capacity, as well as, public spaces
- The Visitors Center will be open from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. daily
- The Prado Restaurant is reopening and will be introducing “grab and go picnic basket” service
- The Japanese Friendship Garden Tea Pavilion and the Prado Perk Coffee Cart will also open on June 12 to serve park visitors
- San Diego Air & Space Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Here’s what’s reopening in the coming weeks:
- The San Diego Automotive Museum is reopening June 19
- The San Diego Zoo, as well as the San Diego Safari Park, is reopening June 20
- The Japanese Friendship Garden is reopening June 22
- The Fleet Science Center and the Veterans Museum are reopening July 3
- The Museum of Photographic Arts, the San Diego History Center, and San Diego Model Railroad Museum are reopening July 4
For more information, go to balboapark.org.
What’s Opening at San Diego Balboa Park this Friday was last modified: June 10th, 2020 by
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click hereFollow Us: