What’s Opening at San Diego Balboa Park this Friday

Bontanical Building in Balboa Park
The Botanical Building in Balboa Park with the welcome gallery in the center. Courtesy Balboa Park Online Collaborative

San Diego County this week received approval to move to the next phase of the reopening process, which includes museums. Several areas of Balboa Park, which has been closed since March, announced they’ll be reopening with social distancing measures in place.

As normal activities gradually resume, the Balboa Park Conservancy issued a statement asking park users to follow state and local guidelines regarding physical distancing and mask-wearing.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s reopening:

Here’s what’s reopening in the coming weeks:

For more information, go to balboapark.org.

