All Piers and Boardwalks Reopening in San Diego on Tuesday

All piers and boardwalks in the city of San Diego will reopen Tuesday amid a flurry of other reopenings set for this week.

East and West Mission Bay Parks reopened Monday for park and water uses, plus its parking lots are now open at 100% capacity. Fiesta Island reopened Monday for pedestrians, dogs and cyclists, but will remain closed to vehicles until July 6.

Day camps, campgrounds and RV parks also reopened Monday and outdoor recreation such as sport and charter fishing expeditions are now allowed.

On Friday, Balboa Park Central Mesa will reopen and all Balboa Park parking lots will reopen to 100% capacity.

“We have made significant progress flattening the curve in San Diego,” said Mayor Kevin Faulconer. “The public’s cooperation and support have allowed to us to move to the second phase of our safe beach reopening plan, as well as reopen Balboa Park’s iconic central mesa.”

The openings come as public health officials reported 143 new COVID-19 cases in San Diego County on Monday, raising the countywide total to 8,619.

— From Staff and Wire Reports

