Share This Article:

Courtesy of a public vote on social media, a twice-rescued southern sea otter that arrived at SeaWorld San Diego in March for recuperation now has a name: Nova.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Followers on Facebook and Instagram were asked which of five potential monikers they preferred for the marine mammal, and Nova won by a large margin, according to SeaWorld public affairs.

The young sea otter was found stranded with no mother in sight on a beach in Cambria in March of 2018. Marine-wildlife experts from Monterey Bay Aquarium took her in and provided care and stabilization. About a year later and in good health, she was outfitted with a tracking transmitter and released back into the sea.

After much travel and challenge, Nova was rescued again by the aquarium team to improve her chances of survival, and they continued to care for her until she made a full recovery.

However, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service decided the otter could not survive another release, and so she was transported to the San Diego oceanic theme park, where animal specialists have been caring for rescued sea otters for more than 40 years.

Nova has been doing well, eating about 20% of her body weight daily and getting to know her pool mates: five sea otters ranging in age from 10 months to 9 years old, SeaWorld reported.

Until Monday, Nova was known only as “820-18,” the designation assigned her after being rescued and cared for by Monterey Bay Aquarium.

— From Staff and Wire Reports

Locked-Down SeaWorld Fans Vote for ‘Nova’ as Twice-Rescued Sea Otter’s Name was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: