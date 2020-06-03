Port of San Diego to Replenish Sand at Kellogg Beach

Share This Article:

As part of the Port of San Diego’s continued efforts to keep San Diego Bay a treasured destination, the Port will be replenishing sand at Kellogg Beach. The project is anticipated to begin on or shortly after Monday, June 8, and most of the work is anticipated to be completed by July.

Located along the southwestern shoreline of the Shelter Island Yacht Basin in the Point Loma area of northern San Diego Bay, approximately 2,000 cubic yards of natural sand will be added to the beach. Replenishing the sand will enhance the experience for visitors and help protect the coastline from high levels of natural erosion by maintaining or improving the current slope of the beach to the water.

For public safety, the beach will be closed during construction hours, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and some weekend hours may occur as needed. The beach will be open during non-construction hours, per posted beach hours. In compliance with the County of San Diego’s public health order related to COVID-19, and in coordination with other coastal jurisdictions, Port beaches, including Kellogg Beach, are open for limited use only. Kayak and paddleboard launching, swimming, running, walking, sitting, and lying down are allowed. Activities such as volleyball and football are not allowed.

The Port reinvests the revenues from hundreds of businesses on the San Diego Bay waterfront back into local communities and the economy, which includes public infrastructure, public parks, fishing piers, cruise terminals, and more. The Kellogg Beach Sand Replenishment Project is budgeted as part of the Port’s 2019-2020 Major Maintenance Program. De La Fuente Construction, Inc. was awarded the contract for the project at the Board of Port Commissioners meeting in April.

