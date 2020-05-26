San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Tuesday, May 26

Share This Article:

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26

• There have been 6,882 cases and 249 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Tuesday afternoon.

• Across California there have been 96,733 cases and 3,814 deaths as of Tuesday afternoon.

• Across the United States, there have been 1,680,625 cases and 98,902 deaths as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University.

• San Diego County public health officials reported 85 new coronavirus cases but no deaths and suggested the epidemic may have peaked in late April.

• Gov. Gavin Newsom cleared the way for barbershops and hair salons to open in 47 counties, including San Diego County.

• Dustin Levi Hart says he and his wife wore small swastikas on their faces for almost an hour while shopping May 2 at Food for Less in Santee. It was a protest against state lockdown orders, he said.

• A San Diego federal judge refused to release 34 “medically vulnerable” detainees from the Otay Mesa Detention Center, which has the largest COVID-19 outbreak among the nation’s U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement facilities.

• There are coronavirus outbreaks at nine food processing plants in the tiny industrial city of Vernon, including the Farmer John slaughterhouse, where 153 workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

• As California’s stay-at-home restrictions begin to lift, mall giant Simon Properties reopened nine of its Southern California retail centers, including three in San Diego County.

• San Diego County opened a coronavirus testing site in Julian, the first of five rural pop-up testing locations, in an effort to expand testing outside urban areas.

• UC San Diego Health has provided mobile life support systems to multiple COVID-19 patients in the last three weeks, giving a chance to patients so ill that ventilators alone cannot sustain life.

