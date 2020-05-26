San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Tuesday, May 26

Deputies are sworn in
Sheriff Bill Gore swears in 25 cadets in the 54th detentions and court services academy. Photo courtesy sheriff’s department

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26

There have been 6,882 cases and 249 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Tuesday afternoon.

Across California there have been 96,733 cases and 3,814 deaths as of Tuesday afternoon.

Across the United States, there have been 1,680,625 cases and 98,902 deaths as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University.

San Diego County public health officials reported 85 new coronavirus cases but no deaths and suggested the epidemic may have peaked in late April.

Gov. Gavin Newsom cleared the way for barbershops and hair salons to open in 47 counties, including San Diego County.

Dustin Levi Hart says he and his wife wore small swastikas on their faces for almost an hour while shopping May 2 at Food for Less in Santee. It was a protest against state lockdown orders, he said.

A San Diego federal judge refused to release 34 “medically vulnerable” detainees from the Otay Mesa Detention Center, which has the largest COVID-19 outbreak among the nation’s U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement facilities.

There are coronavirus outbreaks at nine food processing plants in the tiny industrial city of Vernon, including the Farmer John slaughterhouse, where 153 workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

As California’s stay-at-home restrictions begin to lift, mall giant Simon Properties reopened nine of its Southern California retail centers, including three in San Diego County.

San Diego County opened a coronavirus testing site in Julian, the first of five rural pop-up testing locations, in an effort to expand testing outside urban areas.

UC San Diego Health has provided mobile life support systems to multiple COVID-19 patients in the last three weeks, giving a chance to patients so ill that ventilators alone cannot sustain life.

If your organization has relevant news to add to this daily list, please send to news@timesofsandiego.com.

