San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Monday, May 25

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 6:45 p.m. on Monday, May 25

• There have been 6,797 cases and 249 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Monday afternoon.

• Across California there have been 94,558 cases and 3,795 deaths as of Monday afternoon.

• Across the United States, there have been 1,662,375 cases and 98,218 deaths as of Monday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University.

• The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 96 new cases of the novel coronavirus, but no additional deaths from the disease.

• Gov. Gavin Newsom issued guidance to churches and other houses of worship in California on how they can safely reopen amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

• Barona Resort and Casino announced its re-opening plan, which welcomes patrons back to the casino on Wednesday after a two- month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

• The COVID-19 pandemic is an especially difficult time for homeless families in San Diego because most government programs are focused on individuals.

• If you need a drink during the lockdown, six San Diego restaurants and bars shared some of their most popular cocktail recipes.

