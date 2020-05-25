San Diego County Reports 96 New COVID-19 Cases, No Additional Deaths

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 96 new cases of the novel coronavirus Monday, but no additional deaths from the disease.

The percentage of positive cases in the most recent batch of 3,700 tests reported to the county Sunday was 3%. That brings the county’s 14-day rolling average down to 3.2%, which meets one of the key metrics monitored by county health officials.

The increase of new cases from Sunday bring the San Diego County resident total to 6,797. COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has claimed 249 lives countywide since the first local case was reported in March.

To date, the county has administered 136,658 tests. Of confirmed cases, 1,244 people have required hospitalization. Of those hospitalized, 29.7% had to be placed in intensive care.

There was no media briefing by public health officials on Monday because of the Memorial Day holiday. Briefings are scheduled to resume Tuesday.

— Staff report

