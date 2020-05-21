Escondido Children’s Band Hosts Free Concerts, Activities

Share This Article:

A beloved Escondido children’s band is taking their music to social media with the hopes of helping children and their families through the stay-at-home order.

Ruth Weber and Emilia Lopez-Yañez — the women behind the mother-daughter band, Ruth and Emilia — announced recently they will host free, Facebook Live concerts and dance parties every Sunday at noon. The event is coupled with free educational activities to keep children busy.

Weber said she and her daughter decided to take their music to social media after seeing a number of their concerts canceled due to the mandated stay-at-home order issued following the spread of the new coronavirus.

“So many wonderful people are coming forward and doing great things for the community during these times, and many are risking their lives to do them,” said Weber, who recently released her second album, Kokowanda Bay, with her daughter. “We wanted to give something back to the community as well, and we thought that families who were stuck at home would enjoy having a half hour of free educational fun for their kids each weekend.”

The music of Ruth and Emilia tell the story of a girl who befriends an alien. Together, they learn life lessons while caring for the environment. Weber said she hopes the music inspires children during a difficult time.

“We like to think that Emilia and her alien friend URR are like new fun friends for kids to hang out with each weekend while they can’t be hanging out with their school friends and other playmates,” Weber said. “We try to help them use their imaginations to visit wonderful places while they learn about taking care of the environment. Children are the future of our planet and we hope they want to take care of it with us.”

The free, online events come after the band’s recent album was awarded the 2020 Parents’ Choice Music Award and the Mom’s Choice Gold Award. Kokowanda Bay also won a silver medal in the Global Music Awards and a KidsFirst! Award for children’s music.

For more information about Ruth and Emilia, go to ruthandemilia.com.

