Escondido Mother-Daughter Team to Release New Album

Escondido mother-daughter band, Ruth Weber and Emilia Lopez-Yañez, this month announced the release of their latest album, Kokowanda Bay.

Weber said the latest album includes a rich production of an assortment of instruments, including axophone, brass, drums, guitars, harmonica, trumpet, as the duo sing about the environment. The album, geared toward children and their families, is the latest in the duo’s award-winning, musical career.

The band gained popularity years ago when they first began performing together, singing songs about a young girl who encounters an alien and all the adventures they share together.

“Listeners who are familiar with our first album will enjoy going on some new adventures with Emilia and her alien friend URR,” Weber said. “Old and new listeners can expect lots of fun and catchy songs with positive messages for kids! The music will definitely make you want to get up and dance.”

In the new album, the young girl acquaints URR with the challenges facing her planet and the magnificence of nature, and soon the friends are rocking their way through the three Rs – recycling, reducing and reusing, according to a press release.

“We are very excited about how we can use this album as a tool to inspire generations of children take good care of our planet,” Weber said. “We will be performing the live show version of this album, complete with our interactive spaceship banner and wacky props, at locations up and down the west coast this summer and hope it will get kids excited about keeping their carbon footprints small.”

Weber and Lopez-Yañez will host a free, public kick-off concert at the Escondido Public Library at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 14. The address is 239 S. Kalmia Street in Escondido.

Kokowanda Bay is available at retail nationwide and online and at ruthandemilia.com.

To learn more about Ruth and Emilia, visit www.ruthandemilia.com.

