San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Wednesday, May 20

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 8:10 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20.

• There have been 6,140 cases and 230 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Wednesday afternoon.

• Across California there have been 84,057 cases and 3,436 deaths as of Wednesday afternoon.

• Across the United States, there have been 1,550,959 cases and 93,406 deaths as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University.

• San Diego County public health officials reported 114 new coronavirus cases and eight deaths as testing set a new daily record.

• Jury trials could resume in San Diego County as soon as June 15, though many questions remain on how to conduct public court proceedings safely for all involved, particularly with the large number of people needed for the jury selection process.

• San Diego County could receive the go-ahead from the state of California in 24 to 48 hours to allow restaurants to again serve dine-in customers.

• A Chula Vista church that sued Gov. Gavin Newsom to halt enforcement of the ban on in-person religious gatherings during the COVID- 19 pandemic is appealing a San Diego federal judge’s denial of its request to reopen.

• Facing what it called “devastating” budget cuts because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District board wants state and federal elected officials to seek more funding for community colleges.

• San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher and the San Diego and Imperial Small Business Development Center Network are partnering to assist small business owners with reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Memorial Day tributes will be streamed lived by the Fort Rosecrans and Miramar National Cemetery Support Foundations, the Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial and the USS Midway, each holding 15-minute salutes 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. May 25 with remarks from local civic and military officials.

• Veteran and nonprofit leader Jodie Grenier writes that at a time when so many things seem out of our control, it can be tempting to recede into inactivity. But leaders must accept a new reality and move forward.

• Educator Vernon Billy writes that school trustees are eager to welcome students back to campus when they can do so in a safe and supportive environment — and not a moment sooner.

