San Diego Restaurants Get State OK to Reopen, But Dining Experience Will Change

San Diego County received the go-ahead from the state of California Wednesday night to allow restaurants to again serve dine-in customers.

“Progress San Diego! The State of CA has approved our “attestation” to move forward through Stage 2. In-dining restaurant (with modifications) and in-store retail (with modifications) can open. Let’s continue our responsible re-opening!” tweeted Supervisor Nathan Fletcher

San Diego, along with Sacramento, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties are the largest urban jurisdictions so far permitted to move more quickly than the rest of California into a general reopening of businesses.

San Diego’s request was filed on Tuesday night after the Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to allow restaurants to reopen.

Before restaurants can fully reopen, they’ll need to follow the county’s San Diego Safe Onsite Dining Plan, then fill out the COVID-19 Restaurant Operating Protocol and post it at entrances.

The plan includes a number of requirements that will result in a very different restaurant experience. Among the most notable changes:

Face coverings must be worn by all restaurant employees who interact with the public.

Tables must be arranged at least six feet apart, or if not movable, separated by a partition.

Customers waiting to be seated must stand six feet apart, with floor tape placed as a reminder.

Patrons at a single table must be limited to household units or groups that have asked to be seated together.

sanitizer upon entry, and to stay home if they are ill or have symptoms consistent with COVID-19. Face coverings must be worn by customers when not seated at their table.

Shared food items like condiment bottles, salt and pepper shakers, or breadbaskets are prohibited.

Self-service buffets and salad bars are prohibited.

Self-service machines, such as soda and frozen yogurt machines, are prohibited.

Tableside food preparation and presentation of foods, such as food selection carts, are prohibited.

Leftover food must be packaged by the customer for takeout.

Restaurants are also encouraged to require reservations, expand outdoor seating, use a no-contact payment system, and provide disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizers for customers.

