Stay-at-Home Recipes from San Diego Chefs: Novo Brazil Brewing, Lil Piggy’s Bar-B-Q

If you’re spicing up your cooking skills during the stay-at-home order, you’ll want to put these recipes on the menus. San Diego’s top restaurants and chefs have been sharing all their secrets with Times of San Diego readers for weeks.

We’ve been served up with more recipes this week from Novo Brazil Brewing and Lil Piggy’s Bar-B-Q. St. Paul’s Senior Services, a nonprofit in San Diego, is also sharing a sweet recipe from its chef.

Novo Brazil Brewing‘s Picanha Steak and Fries

8 oz Top sirloin with fat cap cut traditional Brazilian Style

1 yucca root boiled, sliced and fried

½ cup Egg Farofa

Pico de Gallo

Novo Pico de Gallo

1 red bell pepper

1 yellow bell pepper

2 tomatoes

2 onions

1 bunch of cilantro

4 jalapenos

8oz Nova Watermelon Mint Kombucha

Lime juice

Salt and pepper to taste

Egg Farofa

1 cup Roasted Yucca flour

1 cup Japanese Style Panko Breadcrumbs

3 eggs

2 garlic cloves

½ yellow onion

½ cup butter

In a pan, sauté onions until translucent, add 2 diced garlic cloves, and ½ cup of butter. Once butter is melted, add the cup of panko breadcrumbs and combine. On medium low heat, brown breadcrumbs, and then add the yucca flour. Mix and cook until golden brown.

Lil Piggy’s Bar-B-Q‘s Bacon Blue Dog or TJ Dawg

2 hot dogs ¼ pound

3-4 strips of bacon

2 buns

1 medium yellow onion (thinly sliced)

pickled (or fresh) jalapenos (chopped)

shredded lettuce (1/4 head of iceberg would be plenty for both.)

1 tomato (slice half and dice half)

blue cheese dressing (you can substitute ranch if you prefer)

sour cream

cilantro (1 bunch, chopped)

cooked bacon (2 pieces chopped)

Prep all your items before you begin. First gently wrap your hot dogs with the bacon, let the bacon stretch as you wrap it, make sure you keep it tight while you wrap. If you did it correctly, 1 piece of bacon should cover a ¼ pound hot dog. Use a toothpick to keep it in place.

Bacon Blue Dog:

In the bun, place a little shredded lettuce and 1 tomato slice (cut in half, set it on one side of the bun). You’ll have a little bed to rest your bacon dog. Put your dog on and add a little more lettuce. Drizzle the blue cheese dressing and top it with a bunch of bacon crumbles! It’s gonna be fat, messy and delicious!

T.J. style:

Place the dog in the bun first on this one. Pile it high with chopped jalapeno and slivered onions, drizzle on your sour cream on garnish with fresh chopped cilantro!

St. Paul’s Senior Services’ Chocolate Chip Cookie

1 cup Butter

1 cup Sugar

1 cup Brown Sugar

2 eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 teaspoon Baking Soda

2 teaspoons hot water

½ teaspoon salt

2 cups semisweet chocolate chips

1 cup chopped walnuts

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Cream together the butter, white sugar, and brown sugar until smooth. Beat in the eggs one at the time, then stir in the vanilla. Dissolve baking soda in to hot water. Add to batter along with salt. Stir in flour, chocolate chips and nuts. Drop by large spoonfuls onto ungreased pan. Bake for about 10 minutes in the preheated oven, or until edges are nicely browned

