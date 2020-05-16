San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Saturday, May 16

Share This Article:

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 16.

• There have been 5,523 cases and 208 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Friday afternoon.

• Across California there have been 76,793 cases and 3,204 deaths as of Saturday afternoon.

• Across the United States, there have been 1,456,841 cases and 88,211 deaths as of Saturday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University.

• California’s undocumented immigrants can begin applying Monday for disaster relief payments of up to $1,000 per household under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s coronavirus emergency assistance plan.

• Teachers could face layoffs because of a revised state budget that cuts public education funding more than during the Great Recession a decade ago.

• Guillermo Rodriguez writes that the pandemic has highlighted another inequality across the state — one-third of California residents don’t have access to safe, welcoming parks.

