San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Saturday, May 16

CSU San Marcos graduation
A faculty member cheers on 2020 graduates of Cal State San Marcos as the students participated in a car parade through campus on Friday because of the pandemic. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 16.

There have been 5,523 cases and 208 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Friday afternoon.

Across California there have been 76,793 cases and 3,204 deaths as of Saturday afternoon.

Across the United States, there have been 1,456,841 cases and 88,211 deaths as of Saturday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University.

California’s undocumented immigrants can begin applying Monday for disaster relief payments of up to $1,000 per household under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s coronavirus emergency assistance plan.

Teachers could face layoffs because of a revised state budget that cuts public education funding more than during the Great Recession a decade ago.

Guillermo Rodriguez writes that the pandemic has highlighted another inequality across the state — one-third of California residents don’t have access to safe, welcoming parks.

If your organization has relevant news to add to this daily list, please send to news@timesofsandiego.com.

San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Saturday, May 16

