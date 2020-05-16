San Diego County Reports 139 News Cases, 2 Deaths and Another Testing Record

Posted by on in | Views
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
COVID-19 testing by Borrego Health
Drive-up COVID-19 testing by Borrego Health staff. Courtesy of the clinic

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 139 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths Saturday as testing set a record for the third day in a row.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

The county tallied 4,505 tests, not far from the goal of 5,200 a day believed necessary to control the virus once businesses fully reopen. There were 4,055 tests reported Friday and 3,998 on Thursday.

The deceased were two women, one in her late 60s and the other in her early 80s. Both had underlying medical conditions.

Since the pandemic began, a total of 100,655 tests have been administered, with 5,662 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 209 deaths

The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive tests continues to decline and now stands at 4.2%.

San Diego County Reports 139 News Cases, 2 Deaths and Another Testing Record was last modified: May 16th, 2020 by Chris Jennewein

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss