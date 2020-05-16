San Diego County Reports 139 News Cases, 2 Deaths and Another Testing Record

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 139 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths Saturday as testing set a record for the third day in a row.

The county tallied 4,505 tests, not far from the goal of 5,200 a day believed necessary to control the virus once businesses fully reopen. There were 4,055 tests reported Friday and 3,998 on Thursday.

The deceased were two women, one in her late 60s and the other in her early 80s. Both had underlying medical conditions.

Since the pandemic began, a total of 100,655 tests have been administered, with 5,662 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 209 deaths

The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive tests continues to decline and now stands at 4.2%.

