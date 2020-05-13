San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Wednesday, May 13

Share This Article:

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 5:05 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13.

• There have been 5,278 cases and 194 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Wednesday afternoon.

• Across California there have been 69,382 cases and 2,847 deaths as of Tuesday afternoon.

• Across the United States, there have been 1,388,936 cases and 83,791 deaths as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University.

• San Diego County public health officials reported 117 new coronavirus cases and 5 deaths along with an “encouraging” level of daily testing.

• A man who wore a small Nazi flag attached to his face mask while shopping last week is under investigation by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

• San Diego County’s Public Health Officer said plans by several tribal casinos to reopen in the coming week create a health risk amid the coronavirus pandemic.

• National City, which has experienced the highest rate of COVID-19 cases among San Diego County cities, will be ramping up testing efforts in response.

• With the coronavirus increasingly a risk outside of California’s urban areas, Borrego Health is responding with three days of drive-through testing in Borrego Springs.

• The San Diego Superior Court began livestreaming criminal court proceedings on its YouTube page in order to provide public access during the court’s COVID-19-related closures.

• The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control is seeking emergency powers to shut down bars and restaurants if they disobey the state’s public health order

