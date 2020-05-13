COVID-19 Testing Comes to Rural Borrego Springs in East County

Share This Article:

With the coronavirus increasingly a risk outside of California’s urban areas, Borrego Health is responding with three days of drive-through testing in Borrego Springs.

The testing will take place Thursday, May 14, through Saturday, May 16, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the parking lot of The Mall at 587 Palm Canyon Drive.

Patients can drive up to designated tents, and remain in their cars while they are screened and tested by Borrego Health staff. Test results will be made available to patients within a week of testing.

“Borrego Health wants to bring assurance and peace of mind to Borrego Springs residents who are finding it hard to cope with uncertainties about their health in this unprecedented global crisis” said Mikia Wallis, CEO of Borrego Health.

Residents wishing to be tested should make an appointment by calling (760) 767-5051.

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency has counted two cases in Borrego Springs since the pandemic began.

