San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Tuesday, May 12

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12.

• There have been 5,161 cases and 190 deaths. among San Diego County residents as of Tuesday afternoon.

• Across California there have been 69,382 cases and 2,847 deaths as of Tuesday afternoon.

• Across the United States, there have been 1,359,319 cases and 81,847 deaths as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University.

• San Diego County public health officials reported 96 new cases of coronavirus and 15 deaths from the disease.

• Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that more California businesses can reopen on a limited basis, including offices, malls for purchase pickup, pet groomers and car washes.

• Classes will remain primarily online during the fall term throughout the California State University system, Chancellor Timothy White announced, saying predictions of possible surges in COVID-19 cases later in the year mandate steps to protect students and faculty.

• Taking advantage of reduced traffic due to the pandemic, city crews have begun repaving the stretch of North Harbor Drive connecting downtown to San Diego International Airport and Pt. Loma.

• Chula Vista Councilman Steve Padilla has recovered after being hospitalized for three weeks with COVID-19, says the California Coastal Commission, where he is chairman.

• State Sen. Brian Jones of Santee called on Gov. Gavin Newsom to reopen all places of worship that have been ordered temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

• The San Diego Community College District joined a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Education to allow California community colleges to use relief funds Congress approved to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

• The economic fallout from coronavirus could add nine million people to Mexico’s poor, according to a government study.

• The San Diego Association of Governments has canceled its 30th Annual Bike to Work Day, originally scheduled for this Thursday.

• Clinical social worker Cara Allen writes that with parents now full-time caregivers, remote workers, teaching assistants and more, it’s important to remember that our kids are struggling as well.

• Columnist Colleen O’Connor writes that San Diego should spend $248 million in federal aid on vital public services now and let future leaders defend what was done.

