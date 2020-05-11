Did You Feel It? 3.1-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes in Anza Borrego Park

Share This Article:

A 3.1-magnitude earthquake east of Temecula on Monday rattled parts of southern Riverside County and the San Diego area but caused no reported damage or injuries.

The temblor, which was recorded about 9:40 a.m., was centered roughly 10 miles southeast of Anza in the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

People felt the shaker in various Coachella Valley cities, as well as in Menifee, Escondido, Lakeside, Ramona and San Diego, according to the USGS.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday, a magnitude 4.5 temblor with an epicenter about 11 miles southeast of Ocotillo Wells shook sections of Imperial and Riverside counties, the federal agency reported. No damage or injuries were reported from that quake either.

— City News Service

